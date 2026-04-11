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Charlie Cresswell News: Back in squad Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Cresswell (hamstring) is back in the squad for Sunday's clash against Lille, the club posted.

Cresswell is in the squad for Sunday's clash against Lille after missing the last four matches due to a hamstring injury. The defender was an undisputed starter prior to the setback, having featured in every match while recording 23 tackles, 23 interceptions and 26 blocks this season, and his return provides a boost to the back line.

Charlie Cresswell
Toulouse
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