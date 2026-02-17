Charlie Cresswell headshot

Charlie Cresswell News: Grabs assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Cresswell had one assist, created one chance and fired three shot attempts in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Havre.

Cresswell put on a defensive clinic Sunday. The defender had one interception and one clear to go along with his assist on Toulouse' 45th minute strike. Cresswell now has 25 clearances in his last four appearances while playing every minute. He will look to keep it rolling on Saturday versus Paris FC.

Charlie Cresswell
Toulouse
