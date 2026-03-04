Charlie Cresswell headshot

Charlie Cresswell News: Makes seven clearances at Rennes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Cresswell had two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Rennes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.

Cresswell led Toulouse in tackles, but it wasn't enough to avoid the road loss. The centerback also received his sixth yellow card in the season. He started in all their 24 games so far.

Charlie Cresswell
Toulouse
