Charlie Cresswell News: Makes seven clearances at Rennes
Cresswell had two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Rennes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.
Cresswell led Toulouse in tackles, but it wasn't enough to avoid the road loss. The centerback also received his sixth yellow card in the season. He started in all their 24 games so far.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Cresswell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Cresswell See More