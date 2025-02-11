Charlie Cresswell News: Scores in draw

Cresswell scored a goal off his lone shot and made one tackle, seven clearances and three interceptions during Sunday's 2-2 draw against Auxerre.

Cresswell returned after serving a one-match ban and picked up from where he left off, delivering some nice defensive numbers and having an even bigger contribution on the attacking end as he headed home a corner kick from the right to draw things level at 1-1 in the 68th minute. This was the first goal of the campaign for the center-back, who is currently ranked seventh among all Ligue 1 players in clearances, with 102 over 19 appearances.