Charlie Cresswell News: Scores in home loss

Cresswell scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Lille. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 64th minute.

Cresswell scored the equalizer in the 42nd minute with his third goal in the season, but it wasn't enough to avoid the home loss. The centerback led Toulouse in clearances as usual. He also received his third yellow card in the proccess, though.