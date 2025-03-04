Charlie Cresswell News: Scores once in 4-0 win

Cresswell scored one goal to go with four shots (four on goal) in Sunday's 4-0 win against Angers.

Cresswell buried his second goal of the season, both of which have come within the last four outings. He also set a season high with four shots on target, while previously he had not had more than one shot on target in a game this season. He also finished with at least two tackles won for a second consecutive outing.