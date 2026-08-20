Charlie Hughes Injury: Seeing specialist

Hughes (groin) traveled to Dublin to see a specialist to treat the injury that will keep him out of Saturday's match against Manchester United, manager Sergej Jakirovic told Hull Live. "[Charlie] Hughes went to Dublin to see the specialist, and we will see what the situation is with him after he comes back."

Hughes underwent surgery in the offseason, and while there aren't reports of a setback, this trip to see a specialist on the verge of the new season suggests a return to the pitch isn't imminent. With Hughes set to be assessed upon his return to Hull City facilities, it wouldn't be surprising if he's sidelined for a few more weeks at a minimum, considering he needs to recover his match fitness levels once he's back in training.