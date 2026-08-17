Chase Adams News: Scores in first start

Adams scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus Charlotte FC.

Adams made his first career MLS start Saturday and he marked that occasion with his first career MLS goal, a close-range header in the 41st minute. It was one of four shots he took in the first half, though that was the only one that was on target. He was replaced by Brais Mendez at halftime.