Che Adams Injury: Good to go for Lazio game

Adams (calf) "will be called up for the Lazio match, as he's been able to train fully Saturday. We'll evaluate his playing time with the staff, since we can't afford relapses," coach Roberto D'Aversa announced.

Adams will limit his absence to one tilt but is more likely to be managed rather than to start, considering the gaffer's remarks. Sandro Kulenovic got the call over Duvan Zapata next to Giovanni Simeone last week. Adams is a fixture when 100 percent and has created at least one chance in his last seven appearances, totaling 11 key passes, scoring once and logging 11 shots (two on target) over that span.