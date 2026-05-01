Che Adams headshot

Che Adams Injury: Nursing thigh injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Adams is dealing with a partial rectus femoris strain, Torino announced.

Adams will likely miss more tilts in addition to the upcoming Udinese one, as he suffered a proper injury and not just some discomfort. Alieu Njie and Sandro Kulenovic are the next men up with him and Duvan Zapata (thigh) out of commission.

Che Adams
Torino
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Che Adams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Che Adams See More
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
38 days ago
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Sunday, June 23
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Sunday, June 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 23, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 3, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 2, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 27, 2023