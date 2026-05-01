Che Adams Injury: Nursing thigh injury
Adams is dealing with a partial rectus femoris strain, Torino announced.
Adams will likely miss more tilts in addition to the upcoming Udinese one, as he suffered a proper injury and not just some discomfort. Alieu Njie and Sandro Kulenovic are the next men up with him and Duvan Zapata (thigh) out of commission.
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