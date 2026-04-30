Che Adams headshot

Che Adams Injury: Questionable for Udinese match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Adams (undisclosed) "isn't in great shape and will need to be assessed for Saturday," coach Roberto D'Aversa announced.

Adams picked up an ailment in training and might be spared in this one. Duvan Zapata (undisclosed) is doubtful, so Sandro Kulenovic or Alieu Njie would join Giovanni Simeone up front if Adams didn't make it or couldn't start.

Che Adams
Torino
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Che Adams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Che Adams See More
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
37 days ago
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Sunday, June 23
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Sunday, June 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 23, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 3, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 2, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 27, 2023