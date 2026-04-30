Che Adams Injury: Questionable for Udinese match
Adams (undisclosed) "isn't in great shape and will need to be assessed for Saturday," coach Roberto D'Aversa announced.
Adams picked up an ailment in training and might be spared in this one. Duvan Zapata (undisclosed) is doubtful, so Sandro Kulenovic or Alieu Njie would join Giovanni Simeone up front if Adams didn't make it or couldn't start.
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