Che Adams Injury: Suffers calf injury
Adams has been diagnosed with a partial right soleus strain, Torino announced.
Adams got hurt in training and will miss at least a couple of minutes. Duvan Zapata, Sandro Kulenovic and Alieu Njie will pick up the slack next to Giovanni Simeone while he recovers.
