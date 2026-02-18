Che Adams headshot

Che Adams Injury: Suffers calf injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 6:18am

Adams has been diagnosed with a partial right soleus strain, Torino announced.

Adams got hurt in training and will miss at least a couple of minutes. Duvan Zapata, Sandro Kulenovic and Alieu Njie will pick up the slack next to Giovanni Simeone while he recovers.

Che Adams
Torino
