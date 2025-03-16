Che Adams News: Held in check by Empoli
Adams drew one foul and had one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Empoli.
Adams dished out a pair of feeds but was mostly silent throughout the game and failed to have an attempt for the first time in six appearances. He has scored and assisted once in his last five displays, adding seven shots (four on target), four chances created and one cross (one accurate).
