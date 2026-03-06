Che Adams headshot

Che Adams News: Logs assist in Napoli fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Adams assisted once to go with one chance created and drew one foul in 33 minutes in Friday's 2-1 defeat versus Napoli.

Adams returned to action after dealing with a small calf issue and, while he didn't put up big stats in his cameo, he teed up Cesare Casadei with a soft delivery in the box on a late goal. He could resume starting over Duvan Zapata in the next few weeks. He has created at least one chance in his last eight displays (five starts), totaling 12 key passes and notching 11 shots (two on target), one goal and one cross (zero accurate) through that stretch.

Che Adams
Torino
