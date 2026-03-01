Che Adams headshot

Che Adams News: Picked for bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Adams (calf) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Lazio.

Adams is back with the team as expected Sunday, with the forward finding a spot on the bench after a calf injury. He will now look to build up fitness as he works to return to the starting XI, bagging four goals in 24 appearances (15 starts) this season.

Che Adams
Torino
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Che Adams
