Che Adams News: Picked for bench
Adams (calf) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Lazio.
Adams is back with the team as expected Sunday, with the forward finding a spot on the bench after a calf injury. He will now look to build up fitness as he works to return to the starting XI, bagging four goals in 24 appearances (15 starts) this season.
