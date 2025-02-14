Fantasy Soccer
Che Adams headshot

Che Adams News: Picks up assist versus Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Adams assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), one clearance and one chance created in Friday's 3-2 defeat to Bologna.

Adams saw a pair of robust attempts denied by Lukas Skorupski but managed to collect a point thanks velvety little pass for Elijf Elmas ahead of the 2-2 goal. He has recorded three helpers in the season. He has had a brace and totaled eight shots (four on target), five key passes and two tackles (zero won) in the last five rounds.

