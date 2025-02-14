Che Adams News: Picks up assist versus Bologna

Adams assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), one clearance and one chance created in Friday's 3-2 defeat to Bologna.

Adams saw a pair of robust attempts denied by Lukas Skorupski but managed to collect a point thanks velvety little pass for Elijf Elmas ahead of the 2-2 goal. He has recorded three helpers in the season. He has had a brace and totaled eight shots (four on target), five key passes and two tackles (zero won) in the last five rounds.