Che Adams News: Picks up assist versus Bologna
Adams assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), one clearance and one chance created in Friday's 3-2 defeat to Bologna.
Adams saw a pair of robust attempts denied by Lukas Skorupski but managed to collect a point thanks velvety little pass for Elijf Elmas ahead of the 2-2 goal. He has recorded three helpers in the season. He has had a brace and totaled eight shots (four on target), five key passes and two tackles (zero won) in the last five rounds.
