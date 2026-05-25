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Che Adams News: Scores in Juventus fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 25, 2026 at 6:57am

Adams scored one goal to go with two shots (two on target) and one clearance in 34 minutes in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Juventus.

Adams tied the game off the bench, pouncing on a ball that lingered in the box and slotting it home with the help of a deflection. His minutes dipped late in the season following a small thigh injury. He wasn't as effective as in 2024/2025, concluding with six goals, two assists, 53 shots (18 on target) and 26 key passes in 33 displays (19 starts).

Che Adams
Torino
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