Che Adams News: Scores in Juventus fixture

Adams scored one goal to go with two shots (two on target) and one clearance in 34 minutes in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Juventus.

Adams tied the game off the bench, pouncing on a ball that lingered in the box and slotting it home with the help of a deflection. His minutes dipped late in the season following a small thigh injury. He wasn't as effective as in 2024/2025, concluding with six goals, two assists, 53 shots (18 on target) and 26 key passes in 33 displays (19 starts).