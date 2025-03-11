Che Adams News: Scores in road draw
Adams scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Parma. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.
Adams scored his eighth goal in the campaign in the 72nd minute to give Torino the 2-1 lead, but they couldn't hold it to win on the road. The forward also made a season-high three clearances to help on defense. He did receive his second yellow card in the proccess, though.
