Che Adams News: Scores off the bench against Pisa
Adams scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in 28 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 win against Pisa.
Adams was used as a sub again, even though Duvan Zapata (thigh) was missing, but decided the game with a tap-in from inside the six-yard box after a botched finish by Marcus Perdesen. It's his fifth goal in the season. He has assisted once and posted three shots (one on target), three key passes and three crosses (one accurate) in the last four matches (one start). He'll compete with Sandro Kulenovic to partner with Giovanni Simeone in the next few tilts.
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