Che Adams News: Unused in Lazio fixture
Adams (calf) didn't play in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Lazio.
Adams quickly shook off a calf problem but wasn't rushed onto the pitch to avoid a relapse, and because Giovanni Simeone and Duvan Zapata both had a good showing and hit the net. He'll look to retain a regular role under a different coach, but he'll have competition, and a tactical switch could be in order.
