Che Adams headshot

Che Adams News: Unused in Lazio fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Adams (calf) didn't play in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Lazio.

Adams quickly shook off a calf problem but wasn't rushed onto the pitch to avoid a relapse, and because Giovanni Simeone and Duvan Zapata both had a good showing and hit the net. He'll look to retain a regular role under a different coach, but he'll have competition, and a tactical switch could be in order.

Che Adams
Torino
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Che Adams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Che Adams See More
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Sunday, June 23
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Sunday, June 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 23, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 3, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 2, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 27, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 26, 2023