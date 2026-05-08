Che Adams News: Unused versus Sassuolo
Adams (thigh) didn't feature in Friday's 2-1 win over Sassuolo.
Adams was an option despite not being 100 percent, but the coach deployed Giovanni Simeone, Alieu Njie, Duvan Zapata and Sandro Kulenovic over him, likely to allow him to make a full recovery. He should get some minutes in the last two contests. He has scored once and notched four shots (one on target), two chances created and one cross (one accurate) in his last four displays (three starts).
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