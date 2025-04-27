Cheick Conde News: Limps off in Milan meeting

Conde drew one foul and recorded two tackles (one won), one clearance and three interceptions in 67 minutes in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to AC Milan before exiting due to a potential injury, Adnkronos relayed.

Conde drew a surprise start over Kike Perez and brought the hustle in the midfield but got roughed up in a tackle midway through the second half and couldn't continue. He'll be evaluated ahead of Friday's game versus Torino. Issa Doumbia and Alfred Duncan are also options at the position, while the coach made an aggressive sub and deployed Gaetano Pio Oristanio in this one.