Cheick Doucoure Injury: Recovering after minor setback

Doucoure (knee) missed a few training sessions during the week, as manager Oliver Glasner revealed that "Cheicky had a few disrupted weeks. First of all, he had a daughter - that meant he was not in for two or three days. Then, he started training. He felt a little bit, in his muscle, not a heavy injury. But after two or three days' training, he was out for two or three days. He was in again, he had a scan and is fine, so I'm hoping he'll be back by the end of the week.", Bobby Manzi of News Shopper reports.

Doucoure had made huge progress in rehabilitation from a long-term injury and even started for the youth team in March, but he's still unable to take part in top-division action. With the midfielder making his last first-team appearance in January 2025, he might still be far from becoming a consistent participant, and he'll continue to make a gradual return to full training in upcoming weeks. All of Jefferson Lerma, Will Hughes and Adam Wharton may rotate in starting positions while Doucoure remains out.