Cheick Doucoure Injury: Season officially over

Doucoure (knee) won't play again in the 2025/26 season, with manager Oliver Glasner commenting "I hope that he can really recover and get back... that's what I'm really hoping for him", James Savundra of Sky Sports reports.

Doucoure was hoping to return before the end of the campaign, but his knee setback proved more serious than originally expected. The midfielder hasn't seen any minutes of competitive action since January 2025, and he won't be an option at least until after the World Cup. His absence means Jefferson Lerma, Will Hughes and Adam Wharton will remain in contention for central midfield roles for the remainder of the season.