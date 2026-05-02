Cheick Doucoure Injury: Season over, targeting pre-season

Doucoure (knee) is ruled out for the remainder of the season, according to coach Oliver Glasner. "I think Checky won't play this season again. I hope that he can really recover and get back in the off-season, that he can start the pre-season with the new manager, with the new team in the best way. That's what I'm really hoping for him."

Doucoure has not featured in competitive action since January 2025, making this another deeply frustrating chapter in a lengthy spell on the sidelines for the Crystal Palace midfielder. The focus now shifts entirely to having him fully recharged for pre-season under a new manager, with Jefferson Lerma, Will Hughes and Adam Wharton continuing to share the central midfield duties for the remainder of the campaign. Doucoure ends the season with 16 tackles, 11 interceptions and 10 clearances in 13 Premier League apperances (four starts).