Cheick Doucoure Injury: Starts with youth team

Doucoure continues to ramp up his fitness with the youth squad in Premier League 2 and is set to start Friday's clash against Blackburn Rovers. The midfielder has been sidelined for over a year while recovering from an ACL injury, but his return to the lineup with the reserves is a strong sign he's closing in on a full comeback. If his progression stays on track, he could be pushing for a return to senior action in the coming weeks.