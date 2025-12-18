Doucoure has been recovering from an ACL injury since late January and will need more time before making his return to the match squad, as he is still trying to find stability and consistency. The midfielder will then train and play for the U21 team to build his match fitness before resuming the senior squad loop and getting back to the pitch. This will take some time, which will likely sideline him until at least late January or early February, as it will depend on how he progresses during that period and whether he avoids a new setback in his recovery.