Cheick Doucoure News: Fit to start, could be handled carefully

Doucoure is expected to play a role in the opening stages of the season following a long-term injury absence, with coach Pierre Sage saying "He's able to start. He didn't play much during the last two seasons so we have to consider him within this situation. When you play, you have to be confident, understand this moment is only a step and in a few moments you will be the player you were two years ago. That's why we will take our time with him.", reports Bobby Manzi of Daily Mail Sport, per Palace Report.

Doucoure has made enough progress in his recovery to be in contention for minutes, but his comeback could be taken cautiously considering how long he was sidelined. The midfielder, who hasn't seen official action since January 2025, took part in six offseason friendlies without completing more than 45 minutes in any of them. Once he's back on the pitch for Premier League games, he'll add depth behind Daichi Kamada and Adam Wharton in central midfield.