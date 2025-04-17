Cheikh Niasse Injury: Will return against Roma

Niasse (thigh) will be called up for Saturday, coach Paolo Zanetti announced.

Niasse has recovered from a thigh issue that cost him three matches and will be in the mix to play in one spot in the midfield with Pawel Dawidowicz, who adapted to the position in recent weeks, and Suat Serdar. He started a few consecutive fixtures while the latter was injured. He has posted eight tackles (five won), one key pass, nine interceptions and eight clearances in his last five showings.