Cheikh Niasse News: Creates three chances against Sassuolo

Niasse generated two crosses (one accurate), three interceptions and three key passes and won one tackle in Friday's 3-0 loss to Sassuolo.

Niasse was a bigger part of the offense than usual as Verona were depleted in the midfield and set a new season high in chances created, but his teammates didn't capitalize. He'll likely continue to start a while longer, considering the laundry list of injuries in his role. He has recorded three crosses (one accurate), four interceptions and two tackles (both won) in his last five appearances (three starts).