Niasse drew his second start of the season, and the first since the opener, as Verona were depleted in the midfield and responded with a fine two-way display, posting new season highs in key passes and tackles. He'll likely get another chance versus Atalanta, as Roberto Gagliardini will be suspended and Suat Serdar (knee) and Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro (ankle) are banged up. He has featured eight times so far, notching four chances created, two crosses (one accurate), nine tackles (five won) and three interceptions