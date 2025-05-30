Cheikh Niasse News: Staying at Verona permanently
Niasse has become fully a Verona player, as his option to buy depended on the team's results in the last campaign, L'Arena informed.
Niasse has been redeemed automatically from Young Boys since Verona stayed in Serie A. He has worked hard in the midfield when called upon, registering 18 tackles, 17 interceptions, 16 clerances and four chances created in 11 games (eight starts).
