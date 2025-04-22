Cheikh Niasse News: Subbed in versus Roma

Niasse (thigh) had 13 touches and didn't record other stats in 14 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Roma.

Niasse was back on the pitch after missing three games and was eased into action. He was a regular before the injury, but Suat Serdar is now healthy, and Pawel Dawidowicz has held his own in the midfield too, so he could be a rotational piece going forward. He had recorded at least one tackle, one interception and one clearance in his previous seven displays (six starts), where he had seen more minutes.