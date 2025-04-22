Cheikh Niasse News: Subbed in versus Roma
Niasse (thigh) had 13 touches and didn't record other stats in 14 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Roma.
Niasse was back on the pitch after missing three games and was eased into action. He was a regular before the injury, but Suat Serdar is now healthy, and Pawel Dawidowicz has held his own in the midfield too, so he could be a rotational piece going forward. He had recorded at least one tackle, one interception and one clearance in his previous seven displays (six starts), where he had seen more minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now