Cheikh Tidiane Sabaly Injury: Building up fitness
Sabaly is still not an option for the club as he builds fitness, according to the MLS injury report.
Sabaly had just arrived at the club this week after his transfer to the United States, and is only a week through training, the reason he hasn't yet joined the team. That said, only another week of building up some fitness and integrating into the team is likely needed, set to be a big signing from overseas for the club.
