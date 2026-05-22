Cheikh Tidiane Sabaly Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Sabaly is out for the time being due to a hamstring injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Sabaly is a new addition to Vancouver's report this matchday with a hamstring injury, and the timing is notable given that Schonlau and Priso have cleared the report this matchday, suggesting the club's hamstring situation was improving before Sabaly picked one up. He's been a useful wide option for the Whitecaps, and his absence this weekend is a step backward for their attacking width. Kenji Cabrera is likely to continue in a starting role due to his absence.