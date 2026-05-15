Cheikh Tidiane Sabaly News: Assists in 3-2 win

Sabaly assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 win over FC Dallas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 53rd minute.

Sabaly assisted Sebastian Berhalter for his third goal involvement of the season. The assist came from his only chance created of the game and he has created at least one chance in each of the last seven games. This is his fourth start in a row, but he hasn't played more than 68 minutes in these games.