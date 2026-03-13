Cheikh Tidiane Sabaly News: Features off bench

Sabaly (fitness) featured 30 minutes off bench in Thursday's 3-0 loss against Seattle in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, confirming he is fit for Vancouver.

Sabaly needed some time to build up his fitness after recently arriving from French side Metz, but he now looks ready to contribute for the Whitecaps after logging 30 minutes off the bench in Thursday's CONCACAF Champions Cup loss to Seattle. That's a major boost for Vancouver, as a fully fit Sabaly should carve out a meaningful role in the front line. His pace and attacking presence could provide the spark the squad clearly lacked against the Sounders.