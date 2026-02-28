Cheikh Tidiane Sabaly News: On bench Saturday
Sabaly (not injury related) is available as a bench option in Saturday's meeting against Toronto.
Sabaly joined the Whitecaps from French side Metz ahead of the 2026 season, but he didn't play in the opening match, presumably because of a paperwork issue. The attacker will now strengthen his team's front line if he gets opportunities in place of Aziel Jackson, Jeevan Singh Badwal or Brian White.
