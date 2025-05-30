Cheikh Tidiane Sabaly News: Prolific forward with Metz

Sabaly played 33 Ligue 2 matches for FC Metz in the 2024-25 season, scoring 15 goals and providing two assists.

Sabaly's goal-scoring prowess was a key factor in Metz's promotion as he consistently found the back of the net and finished in the top four among the league's best goalscorers. His pace and finishing ability posed constant threats to opposing defenses and allowed Metz to qualify for the Ligue 1 qualification playoffs against Reims. While he couldn't find the back of the net in both legs against the Reimois, he provided the assist for Matthieu Udol's opener in the first leg. That said, Sabaly's form suggests he can be a valuable asset in Ligue 1 for the 2025-26 season as he still has one year on his contract.