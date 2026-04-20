Chema News: Gets goal off bench

Chema scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-2 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Chema came off the bench to record one of the two goals scored for Stuttgart on Sunday. He's mostly been used as a bench resourse, having made just four starts in the last 11 league appearances, recording the goal goal on four shots made, six chances created, eight tackles and eight interceptions in that span.