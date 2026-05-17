Chema News: Nets in draw

Chema scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Eintracht Frankfurt. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 27th minute.

Chema scored once during Saturday's draw, making the most of his two shots on goal during the clash. It was a weird match, with both sides looking leaky at the back, and neither side doing enough to really earn all three points. Chema ends the campaign as a rotational piece with three goals in 1,306 minutes from midfield.