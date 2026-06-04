Chemsdine Talbi Injury: Status remains unclear
Talbi (undisclosed) was not included in the squad for the friendly against Madagascar but could return for the second preparatory match against Norway after being spotted in training earlier in the week, according to Morocco Xtra.
Talbi has been a regular fixture in the lineup this season, starting 16 of his 28 league appearances and contributing four goals and one assist. His potential return for the Norway fixture would be a welcome development for the coaching staff, with his World Cup participation not believed to be in doubt at this stage.
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