Chemsdine Talbi headshot

Chemsdine Talbi Injury: Won't be option Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Talbi (undisclosed) won't be an option for Sunday's game against Chelsea, according to manager Regis Le Bris. "Chemsdine Talbi will be sidelined."

Talbi has started in 16 of his 28 league appearances this season, tallying four goals and one assist while also racking up 25 shots (10 on target) and 12 chances created. He's only scored two goals since the beginning of February while moving in and out of the starting lineup constantly, so his fantasy upside wasn't going to be very high even if available.

Chemsdine Talbi
Sunderland
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