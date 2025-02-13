Chemsdine Talbi News: Assists Wednesday

Talbi assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus Atalanta.

Talbi remains in the lineup for Club Brugge, playing 86 minutes while assisting one of the two goals against Atalanta. He's feature in the starting XI the last three UCL appearances, having only collected a start in his previous six games in the tournament.