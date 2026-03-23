Chemsdine Talbi headshot

Chemsdine Talbi News: Scores equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Talbi scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Newcastle United.

Talbi would get Sunderland back into the match just after halftime, as the attacker would find the back of the net in the 57th minute to equalize the match. This is his first goal in some time, with his last coming Feb. 2 against Burnley. It brings the attacker to four goals on the season, up to five goal contributions in his first Premier League season.

Chemsdine Talbi
Sunderland
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chemsdine Talbi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chemsdine Talbi See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
27 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
27 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
40 days ago