Chemsdine Talbi News: Scores equalizer

Talbi scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Newcastle United.

Talbi would get Sunderland back into the match just after halftime, as the attacker would find the back of the net in the 57th minute to equalize the match. This is his first goal in some time, with his last coming Feb. 2 against Burnley. It brings the attacker to four goals on the season, up to five goal contributions in his first Premier League season.