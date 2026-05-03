Chemsdine Talbi News: Whips in six crosses
Talbi registered two shots (one on goal) and six crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Wolverhampton.
Talbi started and played the full 90 Saturday after he went unused last contest, with the attacker recording a decent two shots and six crosses. He has four goals and one assist in his first season with the club as the campaign comes close to an end, starting in 15 of his 26 appearances.
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