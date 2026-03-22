Cher Ndour News: Grabs late equalizer

Ndour scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Inter Milan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Ndour was able to score late in the match to give Fiorentina a point from the affair. He has a great matchup looming to keep his scoring ways going against Verona, a team which has given up 52 goals through 30 league games this season.