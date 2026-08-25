Cher Ndour News: Passable display in Roma game

Ndour won one tackle and registered two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 4-0 loss to Roma.

Ndour was one of the few Fiorentina players who saved face in the romp and put together a well-rounded stat line. He'll attempt to build on a solid end of the past campaign, and his role doesn't seem to be affected by Fiorentina's numerous summer additions.