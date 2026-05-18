Cher Ndour News: Scores against Juventus

Ndour scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), five tackles (three won) and two interceptions in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Juventus.

Ndour wasn't too busy offensively, but he was at the right place at the right time to take advantage of a defensive miscue and beat the goalie with a routine finish. He set a new season high in tackles and has tallied at least one in seven straight games, amassing 18 (eight won) and adding seven shots (two on target), three crosses (one accurate) and 10 clearances over that span.