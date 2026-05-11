Cher Ndour News: Struggles in draw
Ndour registered two shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Genoa.
Ndour took two shots, failed to put either on target and didn't accomplish anything going forward during Sunday's draw. It was a match to forget for everyone involved throughout, and Ndour was no exception. Ndour has two tough clashes to close out the Serie A campaign, meaning any sort of offense could be hard to come by.
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